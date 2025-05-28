Subscribe

Sony kicks off ‘Days of Play Sale’ in India: Up to 60% discount on PS5 games, controllers and more

Sony has launched its 'Days of Play' sale in India, offering discounts on PlayStation 5 and 4 titles, including popular games and accessories. The sale runs from 28 May to 11 June across various retailers.

Govind Choudhary
Updated28 May 2025, 03:26 PM IST
Sony has officially kicked off its much-anticipated 'Days of Play' sale in India, offering substantial discounts on a wide range of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 titles, as well as PS5 accessories. The promotional event, which runs from 28 May to 11 June, is part of Sony’s global annual celebration for PlayStation fans and is available across major online and offline retailers.

Gamers can take advantage of markdowns on popular first-party PlayStation 5 titles includingMarvel’s Spider-Man 2,God of War Ragnarök,Gran Turismo 7, andGhost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut. These flagship titles, originally priced at 4,999, are now available for 2,999. Several critically acclaimed PS4 games, such asThe Last of Us Part II andGod of War, have also seen price cuts, with some available for as low as 999.

            The sale spans platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Sony Centre and even quick-commerce service Blinkit, making the deals accessible across both physical stores and e-commerce platforms.

            In addition to software discounts, Sony is also slashing prices on a variety of PS5 peripherals. The PS VR2 headset, usually retailing at 44,999, is now available for 39,999. Meanwhile, the premium DualSense Edge controller and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds are both discounted to 15,990, down from 18,990.

            A range of DualSense wireless controllers is also part of the promotion, including the standard white and black variants, along with special editions like the Metallic and Chroma Collections. Prices for these now start at 4,390, down from their original 6,390 – 6,849 range.

            Also Read | Sony Xperia 1 VII launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite: Pre-orders, price, features

            The Days of Play event also extends to the PlayStation Store, where hundreds of digital titles and downloadable content add-ons are on offer at discounted rates for users looking to bolster their digital libraries.

            This annual campaign is a significant opportunity for both long-time PlayStation fans and newcomers to expand their game collections or enhance their console setups at more affordable prices.

            Key Deals at a Glance:

            • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5) – 2,999 (MRP 4,999)
            • God of War Ragnarök (PS5 & PS4) – 2,999 / 1,999
            • Gran Turismo 7 (PS5 & PS4) – 2,999 / 1,999
            • The Last of Us Part II (PS4) – 1,499 (MRP 2,499)
            • PS VR2 Headset – 39,999 (MRP 44,999)
            • DualSense Controllers – From 4,390 onwards

