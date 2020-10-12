Sony launches new Alpha 7S III full-frame mirrorless camera: Details here

Sony India launched a new camera which will add to the company’s Alpha 7S full-frame mirrorless camera portfolio. The Alpha 7S III (model ILCE-7SM3) features a brand new 12.1MP back-illuminated full-frame image sensor with 15+ stop wide dynamic range, 4K 120pi video recording, a 10-bit 4:2:2 color depth, a new heat dissipating mechanism, dual slot relay recording enabling over one-hour of 4K 60p movie shooting until battery ends, a new autofocus system, and touch screen interface and side flip LCD screen.

The new Alpha 7S III camera and CFexpress cards will be available across all Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, www.ShopatSC.com portal and major electronic stores across India from 14 October.

The new camera gets BIONZ XR image processing engine which the company claims can provide eight times more processing power and a 12.1MP back-illuminated full-frame Exmor R CMOS image sensor.

The new 35mm full-frame 12.1MP sensor reduces rolling shutter by up to three times. This new image sensor includes a focal plane phase-detection AF system for the first time in an S-series camera. The new system also includes a 9.44 million-dot OLED electronic eye-level viewfinder and Sony claims it is the world’s first camera with dual CFexpress Type A card slots.

The camer gets ultra-high sensitivity with ISO range expandable from 40 – 409,600, and improved image quality by approximately 1 stop noise reduction in the middle and high sensitivity ranges.

The base ISO has been lowered to 80, resulting in a normal range of 80-102,400 (expandable to 80-409,600 for video and 40-409,600 for stills) to provide flexible ISO plus wide dynamic range with low noise at all settings.

In terms of video recording capabilities, the Alpha 7S III offers in-camera 4K recording up to 120 frames per second, 10-bit depth and 4:2:2 color sampling.

The Alpha 7S III allows up to 4K 60p 16-bit RAW output to an external recorder via HDMI Type-A connector, offering additional post-production flexibility.

Sony claims the Alpha 7S III’s design has been updated to ensure effective heat dissipation and minimizes overheating — even during extended continuous recording sessions at 4K 60p 10-bit 4:2:2 video lasting an hour or more.

It gets 5-axis optical in-body image stabilization with added Active Mode to support especially difficult handheld movie shooting

The Alpha 7S III features two CFexpress Type A compatible media slots which also support UHS-I and UHS-II SDXC/SDHC cards. CFexpress Type A cards are ideally suited to high-speed continuous RAW still image shooting as well as 4K 120pi movie recording at high bit rates.

