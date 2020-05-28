Sony launches new entry-level camcorder in India. Price and other details

Sony India launched a new handheld camcorder HXR-MC88 in India. The company has launched the device at a price of ₹1,04,900. According to the company, the new camera will be available from June 3. The company will be selling the device via all Sony Centre, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers and major electronic stores across India.

According to the company, the latest HXR-MC88 is built for content creators. Sony claims it can be used in organisations like schools and offices. The camera, Sony claims, offers high-picture quality with simple operations.

According to the company, the latest HXR-MC88 is built for content creators. Sony claims it can be used in organisations like schools and offices. The camera, Sony claims, offers high-picture quality with simple operations.

"Our latest camcorder, HXR-MC88 which comes with a 12x optical zoom which can be doubled further, helps organizations create engaging content suitable in a multitude of environments, producing sharp, clear images without losing details anytime, anywhere," said Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging, Sony India.

The camcorder gets a BIONZ X image processing engine and large 1.0-type Exmor RS CMOS sensor that can help with background bokeh defocus effects and sensitivity for capturing high-quality images with less noise.

The HXR-MC88 features the Fast Hybrid AutoFocus (AF) System with 273 Wide AF coverage, ensuring that fast-moving subjects are captured properly.

Users can remotely control the camcorder using the RM-30BP remote commander as well as to stream live events through a simple production ecosystem, when paired with the MCX-500 multi-camera live producer.

