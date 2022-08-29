Sony launches PlayStation Studios Mobile, takes over a game company: All details

Michail Katkoff, CEO and Co-founder, Savage Game Studios, said in a statement, “We believe that PlayStation Studios’ leadership respects our vision for how we can best operate and succeed, and because they too are not afraid to take chances. All of that, plus the ability to potentially tap into PlayStation’s amazing catalog of IP and the fact that we will benefit from the kind of support that only they can provide," on why Savage Games Studios has agreed to partner with the Japanese tech giant platform, Sony.