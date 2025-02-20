Sony has officially introduced the Midnight Black colour variant of its DualSense Edge wireless controller in India. Launched on Thursday, this latest addition forms part of the company’s newly announced Midnight Black Collection of PlayStation 5 accessories. While the global lineup includes the PlayStation Portal remote player, Pulse Elite wireless headset, and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds, only the DualSense Edge controller and PlayStation Portal are currently available in India.

Price and Availability The Midnight Black DualSense Edge controller carries a price tag of Rs. 18,990, maintaining parity with its original white counterpart. The premium PS5 controller is now available for purchase via Sony’s ‘Shop at SC’ website, as well as other participating retailers. Each unit is accompanied by a matching Midnight Black carrying case for added convenience and style.

Midnight Black Collection Expands Sony initially announced the Midnight Black Collection in January, aiming to provide gamers with a cohesive aesthetic across their PlayStation 5 accessories. This collection includes not just the newly launched controller but also the PlayStation Portal remote player, Pulse Elite wireless headset, and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds.

Existing accessories such as the standard DualSense controller and PS5 console covers have already been available in the Midnight Black colourway. Pre-orders for the latest collection commenced on 16th February.

For Indian consumers, however, only the DualSense Edge controller and PlayStation Portal in the Midnight Black finish have been officially listed on the ‘Shop at SC’ website. The availability of the Pulse Elite headset and Pulse Explore earbuds remains uncertain, though they may arrive in the market at a later stage.

Sony Slashes PlayStation Plus Subscription Prices In related news, Sony has recently reduced the prices of its PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe tier subscriptions in India. The Extra tier now comes with a 25 per cent discount, while the Deluxe membership sees a 35 per cent price reduction. These revised rates apply exclusively to the 12-month subscription plans, offering gamers a more affordable way to access premium PlayStation services.