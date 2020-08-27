Sony opens invite-only online registration for PlayStation 5 preorders

WASHINGTON DC : Sony has decided to open invite-only online registration for customers in order to let them pre-order the upcoming PlayStation 5 console directly from the company.

Sony has decided to open invite-only online registration for customers in order to let them pre-order the upcoming PlayStation 5 console directly from the company.

There will only a limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order this holiday season, the Verge reported.

There will only a limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order this holiday season, the Verge reported. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

According to the official announcement made by Sony, the invitation program will give a chance to existing PlayStation customers to order the upcoming console.

Filling out the registration form will not guarantee an invite to be able to preorder the console, as invitations will be distributed based on previous interests and PlayStation activities, the Verge reported.

And even if the customer ends up gets an invite, they are still not guaranteed a preorder.

Each invitation will be open for a limited time, and there would be limits on just a single console preorder per PSN ID.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Topics SonyPlaystation