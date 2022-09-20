Sony PlayStation 5 India restock: Date, time, offers and more

Potential buyers can pre-order the PS5 at Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, Games The Shop and Sony Centre. Sony PlayStation 5 standard version with the disk can be purchased at ₹34,990.
Sony PlayStation 5 restock date in India for September is announced. The gaming console will be available for pre-orders next week on September 26 at 12pm. Potential buyers can pre-order the PS5 at Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, Games The Shop and Sony Centre. Sony PlayStation 5 standard version with the disk can be purchased at ₹34,990. The gaming console’s digital version is priced at ₹39,990. PS5 Digital Edition without the blu-ray disc drive costs ₹39,990. The console’s bundle offered with the Grand Turismo 7 game can be purchased at ₹54,990.
As mentioned above, the PS5 will go on sale at 12pm on September 26. As always, there will be limited stock of the console during the sale. It is advisable to log onto these websites a few minutes before the pre-order window opens. The restock comes days ahead of the festive season with the sale date falling on the first day of Navratri festival.
Sony PS5: Specifications
Sony’s next-generation gaming console - PS5 has two editions- the Standard and the Digital Edition. Difference between Digital Edition and Standard is that the latter supports physical Blu-ray discs.
PS5’s Digital Edition supports 16GB GDDR6 RAM and 825GB of internal storage. It also comes with storage expansion support using compatible PS5 SSDs. It is also the cheaper of the two models. It is powered by an octa-core CPU based on Zen 2 architecture.
The gaming console offers 8K gaming support at up to 120fps. PS5 also supports 4K TV gaming to offer 120Hz refresh rate. There is a HDR TV tech support as well. Sony’s next-generation has support for Tempest 3D AudioTech which is said to deliver an immersive gaming experience. The device also comes with Dual Sense controller to improved haptics feedback.
