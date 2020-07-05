Sony PlayStation 5 makes first appearance in India on Amazon, Flipkart

Sony’s PlayStation 5 was revealed last month after years of waiting. Now, the company has put up a dedicated page for the gaming console on Amazon India and Flipkart’s website. The launch date or price is still not available. However, we can now rest assured that the gaming console is coming to India before the end of this year.

The dedicated page on Sony PlayStation 5 claims that the gaming console will launch in ‘Late 2020’. This falls in line with the expected launch prior to the commencement of festive season in the U.S.

The dedicated page on Sony PlayStation 5 claims that the gaming console will launch in 'Late 2020'. This falls in line with the expected launch prior to the commencement of festive season in the U.S.

The dedicated page talks about various features of the new PlayStation 5 like, “fast loading with an ultra-high speed SSD, deeper immersion with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3D Audio, and an all-new generation of incredible PlayStation games."

The page also lists all the accessories that will be made available alongside the PlayStation 5 console. This includes the DualSense controller, the charging pad for the controller, Sony’s new Pulse 3D wireless headset, an HD camera to help with game streaming and a media remote to access other content through the console.

The new PS5 games listed on the page include Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, Demon’s Souls, Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart, Sackboy A Big Adventure, Destruction Allstars and Returnal.

Recently, the gaming console was accidentally listed on Amazon France. A tipster in the region managed to grab a screenshot revealing the potential price of the product. If the screen grab turns out to be genuine, the console was spotted with a price tag of 499 euros (roughly ₹42,700). The listing also reveals the launch date to be 20 November.

The listing has been removed from the site but the tipster also managed to grab a screenshot of the Digital Edition of the console. The Digital Edition was priced 100 euros cheaper at 399 euros (Roughly ₹34,200). The Amazon France listing did not have any information about the prices of the peripherals.