Sony Playstation 5 out of stock in minutes, company promises second phase

Sony Playstation 5 out of stock in minutes, company promises second phase1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2021, 10:43 PM IST
Sony Playstation 5 launch was delayed by months in India and even after the long wait, interested buyers are not happy with how the Japanese conglomerate dealt with the pre-orders that went live on Tuesday. The company opened the pre-booking at 12PM and the stock for the high in-demand gaming console was exhausted in a matter of minutes, if not seconds.
The Sony Playstation 5 gaming console pre-orders went live on popular e-commerce websites such as Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Shop at Sony Center and Vijay Sales. Many users trying to book their console via Amazon.in complained that the stocks went out within a minute. However, few buyers managed to pre-order the console after 1PM.
Sony responded to the heavy demand and promised a second phase of sales. However, the company did not provide details about the re-stocking of the console. The company has asked interested buyers to remain in touch with retailers in for the next time the company re-stocks the PlayStation 5.
Buyers who managed to pre-book the console on 12 January will start receiving the console from 2 February. The company has not mentioned when the second wave of PS5 consoles will be made available in India. The gaming console was also met with a similar reception in the United States with the issue of scalpers.
