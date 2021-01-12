Sony Playstation 5 out of stock in minutes, company promises second phase

The company opened the pre-booking at 12PM and the stock for the high in-demand gaming console was exhausted in a matter of minutes, if not seconds

Sony Playstation 5 launch was delayed by months in India and even after the long wait, interested buyers are not happy with how the Japanese conglomerate dealt with the pre-orders that went live on Tuesday. The company opened the pre-booking at 12PM and the stock for the high in-demand gaming console was exhausted in a matter of minutes, if not seconds.

Sony responded to the heavy demand and promised a second phase of sales. However, the company did not provide details about the re-stocking of the console. The company has asked interested buyers to remain in touch with retailers in for the next time the company re-stocks the PlayStation 5.

Buyers who managed to pre-book the console on 12 January will start receiving the console from 2 February. The company has not mentioned when the second wave of PS5 consoles will be made available in India. The gaming console was also met with a similar reception in the United States with the issue of scalpers.