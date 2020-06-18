Sony PlayStation 5 price revealed accidentally

Sony PlayStation 5 was launched earlier this month but there was one important aspect that the company refrained from revealing, the price. This led to a lot of speculations about what the actual price might be. Now, a new leak has given us a good glimpse at the price of the gaming console.

The gaming console was accidentally listed on Amazon France. A tipster in the region managed to grab a screenshot revealing the potential price of the product. If the screen grab turns out to be genuine, the console was spotted with a price tag of 499 euros (roughly ₹42,700). The listing also reveals the launch date to be 20 November.

The gaming console was accidentally listed on Amazon France. A tipster in the region managed to grab a screenshot revealing the potential price of the product. If the screen grab turns out to be genuine, the console was spotted with a price tag of 499 euros (roughly ₹42,700). The listing also reveals the launch date to be 20 November.

The listing has been removed from the site but the tipster also managed to grab a screenshot of the Digital Edition of the console. The Digital Edition was priced 100 euros cheaper at 399 euros (Roughly ₹34,200)

The Amazon France listing did not have any information about the prices of the peripherals that were launched along with the PlayStation 5 earlier this month.

Since there’s no official confirmation regarding this, we would suggest the reader takes information with a grain of salt. The launch date is expected to be placed before the holiday season in the United States and the leaked date falls in line with the estimates.

Sony also unveiled 26 new and enhanced games at the launch event of the PS5. The company launched a media remote, wireless headset, charging docks for the new DualSense controllers and HD camera along with the console.

