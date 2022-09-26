Sony PlayStation 5 restock sale in India today: How to pre-order

PS5 has two editions- the Standard and the Digital Edition. Difference between Digital Edition and Standard is that the latter supports physical Blu-ray discs.
Sony PlayStation 5 stock in India is back. Sony’s next-generation gaming console will be up for pre-order in the country at 12pm today. It will be available via Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Game Loot, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales. Sony PlayStation 5 standard version with the disk can be purchased at ₹34,990. PS5 Digital Edition without the blu-ray disc drive, on the other hand costs ₹39,990. The console’s bundle offered with the Grand Turismo 7 game is priced at ₹54,990.
Recently Sony hiked the price of PS5 in UK, Europe, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico, and Canada. The price hike, Sony says, is result of high global inflation rates including rising interest rates. The prices remains unchanged for the Indian market.
Sony PS5: Specifications
As stated above, Sony’s next-generation gaming console - PS5 has two editions- the Standard and the Digital Edition. Difference between Digital Edition and Standard is that the latter supports physical Blu-ray discs.
PS5’s Digital Edition comes with 16GB GDDR6 RAM and 825GB of internal storage support. Buyers will get storage expansion support on the gaming console using compatible PS5 SSDs. It is also the cheaper of the two models. It is powered by an octa-core CPU based on Zen 2 architecture.
The gaming console offers 8K gaming support at up to 120fps. PS5 also supports 4K TV gaming to offer 120Hz refresh rate. There is a HDR TV tech support as well. Sony’s next-generation has support for Tempest 3D AudioTech which is said to deliver an immersive gaming experience. The device also comes with Dual Sense controller to improve haptics feedback.
How to pre-order PS5 on Amazon India
To pre-order PS5 via Amazon India website, you must have an account on Amazon. However, Amazon Prime membership is not needed to get free delivery. It is likely that the stock may end soon, given the popularity of the gaming console. Hence, it is advisable to keep the checkout page in advance. In the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, buyers can avail easy buying options like no-cost EMI and Pay Later option.
