Sony ’s PlayStation 5 launch has been one of the most awaited events in the gaming industry. The company has finally given us a confirmed launch date. The new gaming console will be unveiled on 4 June. Earlier reports claimed that the launch will happen on 3 June.

During the event Sony will be unveiling both, the console and even new games along with it.The company will also demonstrate some gameplay on the new PlayStation 5 console.

"The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware," said Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment Studios.

Sony had revealed the computing prowess of the gaming console and the gamepad before the official unveil but the design and gameplay of new PS5 games is still to be seen.

Last month, the company revealed the PS5 controller which is called DualSense. The controller gets an all new colour theme and some added functionality both inside and outside. The colour indicates that Sony might make some bold design choices with the PS5 design and colours.

The PlayStation 5 controller will allow haptic feedback, which the company claims will be able to create specific feedback for different gameplays. The official release claimed that the haptic feedback “adds a variety of powerful sensations you’ll feel when you play, such as the slow grittiness of driving a car through mud."

The PS5 will feature a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5GHz and a custom GPU based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture hardware that promises 10.28 teraflops and 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz.

The console will get 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a custom 825GB SSD. The PS5 will also feature 4K Blu-ray drive and will still support discs, but those games will still require installation to the internal SSD.

The pricing has been a big talking point for the fans waiting for the launch and the pricing is expected to be revealed during the event. The India-specific prices may be revealed later.

