Sony PlayStation 6 may launch sometime after 2027, internal document shows

Sony next-generation gaming console – PlayStation 6 may not come until 2027. An official document from the PlayStation LifeStyle reveals. As per the document titled “Sony Internactive Entertainment Observations on the CMA’s issue statement", the Sony PS6 launch date could be pushed to 2027.
The document addresses Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. For the unaware, Activision Blizzard is the company that publishes Call of Duty titles, which are exclusive to Sony PlayStation. It was reportedly in talks to be acquired by Microsoft. But Sony is against the acquisition. Because Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard would mean that the Call of Duty exclusivity will go to Microsoft’s Xbox.
“By the time SIE (Sony Interactive Entertainment) launched the next generation of its PlayStation console (which is likely to occur around (Date hidden), it would have lost access to Call of Duty and other Activision titles, making it extremely vulnerable to consumer switching and subsequent degradation in its competitiveness", the documents says.
“Even assuming that SIE had the ability and resources to develop a similarly successful franchise to Call of Duty, it would take many, many years and billions of dollars to create a challenger to Call of Duty – and the example of EA’s Battlefield shows that any such efforts would more than likely be unsuccessful", it further adds.
As per the document, Microsoft may begin offering Activision’s games on PlayStation only until 2027. To recall, Sony’s existing generation of PlayStation - PS5 debuted two years ago in 2020. While the PS4 was launched 7 years ago in the year 2013. Clearly, the document reveals that the Sony’s PlayStation 6 will not debut until 2027 which is very likely considering the 7 years gap between PS 4 and PS 5.