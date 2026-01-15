Sony PlayStation Plus January 2026 adds Resident Evil Village and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Sony has officially revealed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue lineup for January 2026, confirming that a recent leak accurately predicted the month’s additions. The first update of the new year brings a strong mix of survival horror, role-playing, racing and indie titles for PS Plus Extra and Deluxe or Premium members.

Major games headline January additions Leading the lineup is Resident Evil Village, the eighth main instalment in Capcom’s long-running survival horror franchise. The game joins the catalogue on January 20, the same day it becomes available on Xbox Game Pass. Its arrival comes just weeks before the release of Resident Evil Requiem, the next mainline entry in the series, which is scheduled for February 27.

Set several years after the events of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Village follows Ethan Winters as he searches for his kidnapped daughter in a remote European village overrun by grotesque enemies. PS Plus members will be able to play the game on both PS4 and PS5.

Like a Dragon returns with Infinite Wealth Another headline addition is Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the latest mainline entry in Sega’s Yakuza series, released in 2024. The action RPG features dual protagonists, Ichiban Kasuga and long-time series icon Kazuma Kiryu.

Infinite Wealth marks a significant shift for the franchise, as it is the first entry to be set largely outside Japan. Players explore Honolulu in Hawaii, where Kasuga travels in search of his mother, only to become entangled in a wider conspiracy that eventually brings him together with Kiryu. The game will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

Horror, racing and indie titles round out the catalogue Alongside the two major releases, Sony is adding several other titles to the Game Catalogue in January. These include vehicle simulation game Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, survival horror title A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, roguelike RPG Darkest Dungeon II, and minimalist walking simulator The Exit 8.

Racing fans can look forward to the stylised Art of Rally, while puzzle enthusiasts will be able to try A Little to the Left, a game focused on organising everyday objects in satisfying ways.

All Game Catalogue titles will be available to play from January 20.

