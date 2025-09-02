Sony PlayStation Plus September line-up: Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley, and Viewfinder free this month

Sony has announced the next set of titles coming to its PlayStation Plus Monthly Games service. From 2 September, subscribers will be able to addPsychonauts 2,Stardew Valley andViewfinder to their libraries at no additional cost.

Psychonauts 2 (PS4) Psychonauts 2 (PS4) follows Razputin “Raz” Aquato, a gifted acrobat and budding psychic who achieves his ambition of joining the international psychic espionage organisation known as the Psychonauts. However, the group is facing internal trouble, with its leader acting strangely following a kidnapping and the presence of a possible mole inside headquarters. Players take control of Raz as he embarks on missions that blend platforming and exploration with psychic abilities, delving into the minds of allies and adversaries alike to uncover the truth.

Stardew Valley (PS4) Stardew Valley (PS4), the well-known farming simulation title, tasks players with restoring a neglected family farm. Beginning with basic tools and minimal funds, players work to cultivate crops, raise animals, mine resources and interact with townsfolk. At the same time, the valley itself faces change, as corporate development threatens to overshadow its traditions. By investing time and effort, players can help revitalise the community and rebuild the town’s centre as a hub of activity.

Viewfinder (PS4, PS5) Viewfinder (PS4, PS5) introduces a puzzle-driven experience where photography alters reality. Using an instant camera, players can place photos, sketches and other two-dimensional images into the environment, transforming them into explorable structures. This mechanic underpins a series of puzzles that require creative thinking to reshape environments and advance through the game’s story.

Sony has also reminded subscribers that they have until 1 September to redeem the outgoing August line-up.Lies of P,Day Z andMy Hero One’s Justice 2 will no longer be available to claim once the September games are added.

The PlayStation Plus Monthly Games line-up is included with all tiers of the subscription service.