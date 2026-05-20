Sony PlayStation State of Play June edition announced: How to watch, live-stream timings and what to expect

Sony has finally announced the dates for its next PlayStation State of Play while promising over ‘60 minutes of updates, announcements, and gameplay reveals from top studios around the world.’ The event will live-streamed via Twitch and YouTube on 2nd June at 2PM PT and interested viewers can check out the watch time for each country separatedly below.

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Country/Region Watch time Date United States (PT) 2:00 PM June 2 United States (ET) 5:00 PM June 2 India (IST) 2:30 AM June 3 Germany / Central Europe (CEST) 11:00 PM June 2 United Kingdom (BST) 10:00 PM June 2 Japan (JST) 6:00 AM June 3 Australia (AEST) 7:00 AM June 3

What to expect from State of Play June edition? Sony has already confirmed that the State of Play June edition will give us a closer look at the highly anticipated Marvel's Wolverine game by Insomniac Games. The game has aleady been confirmed to arrive on 15th September this year and two trailers of the game have been released so far.

In its official blogpost or State of Play, Sony announced that Wolverine will be a third-person action adventure game which wil show off Logan's brutal and relentelss combat along with other new details.

“In this original story, Wolverine is on the hunt to uncover the secrets of a dark past that keeps eluding him,” the official description of the game reads

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Notably, Sony had first announced the Wolverine game back in 2021 but the official confirmation around its trailer came at the State of Play event late last year where Insomnianc showed Logan across a variety of locations including Madripoor, the frosted wilderness of Canada and narrow city streets of Tokyo.

The makers had earlier confirmed that Australian actor, Liam McIntyre, who is known for his role in the TV series Spartacus, will be the voice of Wolverine.

At the June State of Play we could finally get some much needed details about the game along with the exact combat mechanics used by Logan.

With the State of Play event set to be over 60 minutes, we could see many other games being introduced by Sony but the company has not confirmed any names officially yet. Among the other notable appearances from PlayStation studios could be 007 First Light, God of War's Next Chapter, Hogwarts Legacy Sequel, Far Cry 7, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced and maybe even some news on GTA VI's release date for PS5.

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Sony had last held its State of Play event in February this year where the company revealed a healthy mix of first-party and thir-party games. This included news regarding God of War Trilogy Remake, Resident Evil Requiem trailer, Ghost of Yotei Legends, Pragmata Demo, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach and Kena: Scars of Kosmora

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in