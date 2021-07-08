Sony will bring back stock of PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition to India on July 12, Monday. Various retail channels, including Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, Croma, Games The Shop, Flipkart, etc., are expected to start the restock pre-sale from 12 PM on July 12. Listings may appear on retailers' platforms soon.

This will be fifth restock of PS5 in India, and the third time when the diskless PS5 Digital Edition will be available in the country. The last time PS5 stocks were available here was on June 23, when the stocks were depleted in a matter of minutes. It is not yet known whether the coloured PS5 controller or Pulse 3D headset would be listed along with the PS5 consoles or not.

Sony has not disclosed when the number of units that will be available in the upcoming PlayStation pre-sale, but it is unlikely there will be enough of them. The global chip shortage has constrained production outputs, leading to limited stock when the devices are made available. The same has been the case in all past restocks, with several buyers left disappointed due to limited stocks.

In an earlier closed-door briefing, Sony's Chief Financial Official Hiroki Totoki had told financial analysts that fans will have to deal with PS5's retail shortages till the end of 2022.

"I don't think demand is calming down this year, and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn't be able to catch up with demand," Totoki had said.

"Can we drastically increase the supply? No, that's not likely. The shortage of semiconductors is one factor, but there are other factors that will impact the production volume. So, at present, we'd like to aim at second-year sales of 14.8 million, which was the second year of PS4," he had added.

The Sony PS5 is currently priced at ₹49,990, whereas the discless version of the console retails at ₹39,990.

