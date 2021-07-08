This will be fifth restock of PS5 in India, and the third time when the diskless PS5 Digital Edition will be available in the country. The last time PS5 stocks were available here was on June 23, when the stocks were depleted in a matter of minutes. It is not yet known whether the coloured PS5 controller or Pulse 3D headset would be listed along with the PS5 consoles or not.

