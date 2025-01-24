Sony’s next-generation PlayStation console, the PS6, is reportedly advancing through development faster than expected. According to recent claims from a trusted tipster, the design of the system-on-chip (SoC) that will power the PS6 is now complete. Production for testing purposes could commence as early as late 2025, setting the stage for a potential console launch earlier than previously speculated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The information, shared by the leaker KeplerL2 on the NeoGAF gaming forum, suggests that the PS6 is in the pre-silicon validation (pre-si validation) stage. This critical phase involves rigorous computer simulations and virtual modelling to ensure the chip’s design is ready for physical production. The process will likely culminate in an “A0 tape-out" later this year, marking the transition from design to fabrication on silicon wafers.

Chip design and architecture Responding to inquiries about the chip's specifications, KeplerL2 hinted at Sony's utilisation of cutting-edge technologies. While there has been speculation about the chip employing a 3nm process similar to AMD's Zen 6 architecture, the leaker noted that parts of the design might also leverage TSMC's 2nm process. AMD's Zen 6 architecture is anticipated to debut in 2026, reinforcing expectations of advanced performance capabilities for the PS6.

In terms of graphics, the PS6 is said to feature an “early fork" of AMD's RDNA 5 architecture, though the leaker clarified that Sony shifted towards a “unified" UDNA graphics architecture during development. The current PS5 relies on a customised AMD Zen 2 CPU paired with an RDNA 2 GPU, highlighting Sony's ongoing collaboration with AMD to deliver top-tier performance for its gaming consoles.

Potential release timeline Industry watchers have speculated that Sony might adhere to its established console launch cycle, which typically spans seven years. However, KeplerL2 suggested the PS6 could arrive in late 2027, accelerating Sony’s release cadence. They noted that Sony traditionally launches new hardware around two years after the A0 tape-out phase. With tape-out expected to commence at the end of 2025, a 2027 release seems plausible.