Sony quietly unveiled the next generation game controller for the PlayStation 5 without much of a spectacle. The controller is called DualSense, a departure from the DualShock controller . The controller opts for an all new colour theme and also has some added functionality both inside and outside.

The PlayStation 5 controller will allow haptic feedback, which the company claims will be able to create specific feedback for different gameplays. The new haptic engine, the company claims will provide greater immersion. The official release claims that the haptic feedback “adds a variety of powerful sensations you’ll feel when you play, such as the slow grittiness of driving a car through mud. We also incorporated adaptive triggers into the L2 and R2 buttons of DualSense so you can truly feel the tension of your actions, like when drawing a bow to shoot an arrow."

Sony’s new DualSense will be ditching the ‘Share’ button that was first introduced with DualShock 4 controller

Apart from the new haptic feedback, DualSense will get a built-in mic which can be used for short conversations but the company claims that for longer gaming sessions and conversations, the gamer should opt for a headset.

Sony’s new DualSense will be ditching the ‘Share’ button that was first introduced with DualShock 4 controller for a “Create" button. The exact functionality of the button will be revealed later. Sony claims they will be adding to the functionality of the ‘Share’ button and not replace it.

The most obvious change in the new controller is the two-toned colour. The controller is mostly white with a dark grey section in between, around the analog stick. The lightbar has also been placed on each side of the touch pad instead of on top of the controller. The angle of the grip has also been changed for enhanced grip.

For now, the controller has been shipped to developers to start making use of the new hardware. The official launch of the gaming console is expected to happen later this year ahead of the holiday season in US.

