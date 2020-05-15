NEW DELHI: Sony's upcoming image sensors IMX 500 and IMX 501 use in-built artificial intelligence (AI) processing chip to enable image and object recognition on the camera.

Sony says this will lead to a diverse range of applications for companies in retail and industrial equipment, which are increasingly ramping up use of Internet of Things (IoT) enabled cameras to get new insights which can help in improving operational efficiency.

Typically, IoT cameras capture video footage and for AI-based processing or insights it depends on a cloud-based solution.

While the cloud connected model has worked out very well, it has its limitations such as latency in data transmission which can in turn affect real time processing of information. Not to forget the costs incurred by companies on cloud.

The Sony sensors consist of a 12MP Pixel chip and a Logic chip for image signal processing. Information captured by the Pixel chip is processed using AI on the Logic chip.

The extracted information is saved as metadata - semantic information belonging to image data - instead of an actual image. This means the camera will not be offloaded in any image based information, unlike in case of cloud based IoT cameras. As a result, the volume of data generated remains low. This would also allay privacy and security related concerns to some extent.

The AI-based sensors can be leveraged for a wide range of camera applications such as real-time tracking and counting of objects using high-speed AI processing of as low as 3.1 milliseconds while recording videos simultaneously.

Sony says companies can write the AI models to the embedded memory on the cameras and update it as per their specific requirements. For instance, if the sensors are deployed at the entrance of a facility it can be used to count the number of visitors. Similarly, when deployed on the shelf of a store it can be used to detect stock shortages. It can also be reconfigured to create a heat map of large stores to identify sections which are getting more footfalls.

The cameras can record 4K videos at 60fps and Full HD at 240fps.

