Sony State of Play: God of War, John Wick and Ghost of Yōtei Legends take centre stage

Sony has unveiled a packed slate of announcements during its latest State of Play broadcast, delivering more than an hour of updates, surprise reveals and fresh trailers for PlayStation 5 players.

The digital showcase blended first party titles from Sony Interactive Entertainment Studios with major third party projects, while also closing with significant franchise news.

God of War remake confirmed Among the biggest announcements was confirmation from Santa Monica Studio that a remake of the original God of War Greek trilogy is in early development.

The studio also revealed a new 2D action platformer, God of War Sons of Sparta, created in partnership with Mega Cat Studios. The title launched on PS5 immediately following the broadcast.

James Bond origin story explored A brand new story trailer for 007 First Light offered a closer look at IO Interactive’s interpretation of James Bond’s beginnings. Set partly in Iceland, the narrative follows Bond as he comes to the attention of MI6 and enters a revived 00 programme. The story will see him working alongside a former agent to track down a rogue operative known as 009.

Also Read | Sony confirms John Wick game for PlayStation 5: What to expect

Co operative experiences take centre stage Co operative gameplay featured prominently throughout the presentation.

Bad Robot Games shared expanded gameplay details for four player shooter 4: Loop, while Crimson Moon introduced a gothic action RPG that can be played solo or alongside a friend, with dynamic difficulty shaping each encounter.

Ghost of Yōtei Legends was also dated for 10 March. The supernatural multiplayer update will arrive as part of the 1.5 patch, bringing new classes, mission types and a raid mode in the months ahead.

Classic franchises return Several established series made notable comebacks. Brigandine Abyss revives the long running strategy RPG franchise with hex grid based battles, while Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse marks the return of the 2D action exploration series with a new visual direction, developed in collaboration with Konami, Evil Empire and Motion Twin.

In fighting game news, Dead or Alive 6 Last Round will launch on PS5 on 25 June in both standard and free to play editions. Team Ninja also confirmed that a brand new entry in the series is currently in development.

New gameplay details and release dates Remedy Entertainment provided fresh insight into Control Resonant, highlighting shapeshifting weapons and gravity anomalies in a transformed Manhattan setting.

Beast of Reincarnation, a sci fi action RPG set in a devastated far future Japan, will release on 4 August. Players will alternate between real time sword combat and issuing commands to a canine companion.

Darwin’s Paradox received a release date of 2 April, alongside confirmation of a playable demo inspired by Metal Gear Solid.

John Wick game in development A new John Wick title is in development at Saber Interactive, created in collaboration with the creative team behind the films. The game promises stylised gun fu combat, cinematic environments and high intensity driving sequences. A release window has not yet been announced.

PlayStation Plus additions detailed Sony also confirmed several updates for its subscription service.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, Neva and Season: A Letter to the Future will join February’s PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue from 17 February. Premium members can also look forward to classic titles including Tekken Dark Resurrection and Time Crisis in the coming months.

Resident Evil launch approaches Finally, Capcom debuted a new trailer for Resident Evil Requiem, the latest instalment in its long running horror franchise, which is set to launch on 27 February.