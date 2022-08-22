Sony sued for Thousands of crores: Know why?2 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 09:35 PM IST
- Sony has been accused by nine million users for “ripping people off” with games and in-game purchases on its online store.
Almost nine million people have accused Sony Interactive Entertainment for “overpricing" PlayStation games, according to a report by Sky News. These users have accused the brand of “ripping people off" with games and in-game purchases on its online store, stated the outlet.