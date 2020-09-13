Sony to conduct PlayStation 5 event on 16 September: Details here

Sony’s PlayStation 5 has been revealed in parts and the company even held an event back in June that showcased the design of the new console along with the accessories and games that will be launching with it. However, there’s a lot that’s still a mystery, including the price and availability.

Sony is now conducting another event on 16 September for the PlayStation 5. There’s no confirmation if this new event will just be focussing on the features and a few other games coming to the PS5 with the launch of the console. We can’t be sure if the pricing and availability of the same will be disclosed.

The official invite of the event states, “Before PlayStation 5 launches this holiday, we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!)."

The company claimed that the new event will be around 40 minutes long and it will feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and their development partners.

In order to watch the event li, the user can access it live via Twitch or YouTube on Wednesday, September 16 at 1 pm PDT (1:30 am IST).

Since Microsoft unveiled the pricing and availability details of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Sony is also expected to reveal the availability of its new console. Microsoft has priced the higher variant at ₹49,990 for the Series X and ₹34,990 for the cheaper Xbox Series S. Sony is expected to sell its console at a similar price.

