Sony to ramp up PS5 manufacturing as shortages ease2 min read . 06:08 AM IST
'We're playing on a major ramp up in PS5 manufacturing this year, allowing us to bridge the gap versus PS4,' Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
'We're playing on a major ramp up in PS5 manufacturing this year, allowing us to bridge the gap versus PS4,' Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said.
With supply chain snarls resolving, Sony Group Corp's gaming head said on May 26 that the tech conglomerate aimed to push up manufacturing of its PlayStation 5 (PS5) console. At an investor event, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said, "We're playing on a major ramp up in PS5 manufacturing this year, allowing us to bridge the gap versus PS4."
With supply chain snarls resolving, Sony Group Corp's gaming head said on May 26 that the tech conglomerate aimed to push up manufacturing of its PlayStation 5 (PS5) console. At an investor event, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said, "We're playing on a major ramp up in PS5 manufacturing this year, allowing us to bridge the gap versus PS4."
On July 12, Sony will restock the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition in India. Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, Croma, Games The Shop, Flipkart, and other retail outlets are scheduled to begin replenishing pre-sales next week. Soon, listings could emerge on retailer sites.
On July 12, Sony will restock the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition in India. Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, Croma, Games The Shop, Flipkart, and other retail outlets are scheduled to begin replenishing pre-sales next week. Soon, listings could emerge on retailer sites.
The refill pre-sale will commence at 12 p.m. on July 12, according to a Vijay Sales spokeswoman. The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be available, according to the spokesman, who did not provide any other information on the inventory.
The PS5 will be restocked for the fifth time in India, while the diskless PS5 Digital Edition will be available for the third time. PS5 supplies were last available in this country on June 23.
Sony has not stated how many devices will be available in the next PlayStation pre-order, although it is unlikely that there will be enough. Because of the global chip shortage, production outputs are limited, resulting in low availability when the devices are released. The same has been true in previous restocks, with some buyers unhappy due to low stock levels.
"I don't think demand is calming down this year, and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn't be able to catch up with demand," Sony's Chief Financial Official Hiroki Totoki earlier said.
"Can we drastically increase the supply? No, that's not likely. The shortage of semiconductors is one factor, but there are other factors that will impact the production volume. So, at present, we'd like to aim at second-year sales of 14.8 million, which was the second year of PS4," he added.