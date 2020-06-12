Sony has finally showed us what the new PlayStation 5 will look like. Years of waiting for die hard PlayStation fans has culminated into one reveal event that not only showed the gaming console but also 26 new games that will be coming to the PS5 in the near future.

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

The company unveiled two new variants of the gaming console. One with the Blu-ray disc drive, which has been the conventional form of loading games since the earlier versions and a Digital Edition which will only allow game downloads via the internet. With the new Digital Edition, gaming studios will be able to cut out the middle men and allow direct downloads of their games.

The design language of the new PS5 falls in line with the colour scheme of the DualSense controller that was revealed earlier this year. The outer shell of the PS5 is completely white. For now, there is no indication about the company launching it in a more traditional black version.

Sony also revealed a few features of the gaming consoles which included enhanced haptic feedback on the controller, built-in motion sensors, 3D audio and much more. The company also unveiled some add-on hardware like a charging dock for the DualSense controller, HD camera, Pulse 3D wireless headset and a media remote.

At the online launch event the company also showcased some big gaming labels. These games will be launched over a two year period starting from the end of this year.

The new game trailer included a new Spider-Man game Miles Morales edition which will be releasing later this year alongside the launch of the PlayStation 5. For next year, the company will be releasing the new Gran Turismo racing game and an enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto V made for the PlayStation 5. Other high-profile franchises included Resident Evil 8, Horizon: Forbidden West and Demon’s souls.

The new console will be competing against Microsoft’s Xbox Series X that will also be launching later this year. There has been no mention of price during the Sony event but it will be revealed in the next few months before the holiday season in the United States.

