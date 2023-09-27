Sony is all set to launch its WF 1000XM5 earphones in India on September 27 at 2:00 pm. The earphones are the successor to Sony WF 1000XM4 and are claimed to deliver premium sound quality along with the best ‘noise-cancelling performance’ in the market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an invite about the event, Sony said (as quoted by TOI), "Get ready to experience the ultimate audio revolution as Sony India unveils something extraordinary on the 27th of September 2023 at 2:00 PM. Brace yourselves for a momentous event that will change the way you perceive sound forever. Under the banner of WF-1000XM5, we're about to reveal something that will redefine silence. The Best Silence is about to drop, and you won't want to miss it,"

Sony is expected to launch the WF-1000XM5 earphones in India that are globally unveiled in July this year.

Sony WF 1000XM5 expected features: Reportedly, the Sony WF 1000XM5 could come with an improved and more comfortable design compared to its predecessor Sony WF-1000XM4. The earphones will come with 8.4 mm Dynamic Driver X for 'wide frequency reproduction, deep bass, and clear vocals'.

The new Sony earphones will also come with the company's Integrated Processor V2 and QN2e chips which are claimed to deliver unprecedented noise-cancelling quality that can be adapted to provide the best performance for your environment

Sony WF-1000XM5 expected price in India: The new truly wireless earbuds from Sony were unveiled at a price of $299 in the US and other global markets. Going by the global pricing, the WF-1000XM5 should be priced at around ₹24,990 in the Indian market.

