Sony WF-XB700 review: Great audio and incredible battery life

The audio is also tuned well enough to suit an eclectic music taste, a weakness many headphones suffer from, cheap and expensive. The XB700 is great for bass-driven Bollywood tracks, but at the same time, it works for songs like Drops of Jupiter by Train. The drums in that song flow along in the background, letting the other instruments take centrestage. Most importantly, you hear the bassline from the bass guitar very clearly, something a whole host of headphones out there fail to handle.