Sony’s Helldivers 2 marches onto Xbox Series X|S on 26 August as cross-play war for Super Earth expands

In a surprising yet welcome twist in the console wars,Helldivers 2, the explosive, cooperative third-person shooter developed by Arrowhead Game Studios will make its long-awaited debut on Xbox Series X|S on 26 August 2025.

The announcement, made via Xbox Wire and confirmed during a recent livestream, also highlights an unprecedented moment: Sony is publishing one of its major titles on a rival platform.

Set in a galaxy where chaos and tyranny threaten peace,Helldivers 2 casts players as elite soldiers of Super Earth, battling to spread Managed Democracy across the stars. The game has been available on PlayStation 5 and PC since earlier this year, garnering a dedicated fanbase for its intense cooperative action and dynamic real-time Galactic War.

Now, Xbox players will have the chance to join the fight, complete with cross-play functionality that allows seamless matchmaking across platforms.

“We know gamers have been asking for this for some time and we are so excited to bring more Helldivers into our game,” said Game Director Mikael Eriksson in the post on Xbox Wire. “The more players we have, the more stories we can tell. The fight for Super Earth has only just begun.”

Tools of Galactic Justice At the heart ofHelldivers 2 lies a rich arsenal of customisable primary weapons and strategic support options known asstratagems, which can be summoned mid-battle to rain destruction upon foes. Whether combating insectoid Terminids, ruthless Automatons, or the mysterious and technologically advanced Illuminate, players are encouraged to embrace chaos for the sake of interstellar freedom.

The War Never Sleeps Unlike static campaigns,Helldivers 2’s Galactic War evolves in real-time. Players across the world contribute to a collective struggle, liberating planets, completing operations, and turning the tide in favour of Super Earth’s expansion. It is this ever-changing conflict that keeps the community engaged and invested.

A Historic Publishing Moment The launch date of 26 August is noteworthy not only forHelldivers 2’s Xbox arrival, but also for its coincidental overlap with another cross-platform milestone:Gears of War: Reloaded, traditionally an Xbox-exclusive franchise, is set to release on PlayStation 5 the very same day,reported IGN.

