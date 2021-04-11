Sony may soon introduce their popular PlayStation gaming titles on smartphones, which will make the studio’s games much more accessible to a broader audience. The company intentionally or unintentionally hinted that they are planning to expand to the mobile universe .

The information has been sourced from a job listing by the company which was spotted by Niko Partners Senior Analyst Daniel Ahmad. The job listing was placed for the position of ‘Head of Mobile’. The company also provided a description for the role and that’s where they dropped strong hints of what’s to come from the studio.

The job description stated, “Do you want to lead the development and strategy of mobile gaming and help shape the future of gaming for a world-class studio? As Head of Mobile, you will own and develop the mobile games strategy for PlayStation Studios and help build a foundation for future growth opportunities. You will lead all aspects of the expansion of our game development from consoles and PCs to mobile & Live Services with a focus on successfully adapting PlayStation’s most popular franchises for mobile. You will be responsible for building and scaling a team of mobile leaders and will serve as the Head of this new business unit within PlayStation Studios."

The listing makes it clear that Sony PlayStation Studio is looking for someone who can help the brand scale up in the mobile gaming industry which has been growing for the past few years. Games like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile have set tremendous examples for current console games.

Sony is expected to bring some popular gaming titles that may have been exclusive to the PlayStation console till now. The company is also facing major issues with the production of its latest PlayStation 5, which in turn has also caused a drop in sales for its PS5 exclusive games in India. According to IGN India, Sony has only managed to sell 2,520 units imported into the country of two games Sackboy and Demon Souls.

