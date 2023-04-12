Sony's State of Play event to feature 20+ mins of Final Fantasy XVI gameplay3 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 03:33 PM IST
- Final Fantasy XVI puts players in the shoes of Clive Rosfield, First Shield of Rosaria, who must navigate a world divided into two continents - Ash and Storm - and confront powerful summoned creatures called Eikons.
Sony has announced a State of Play event featuring the much-anticipated Final Fantasy XVI game from Square Enix. The event, which will showcase over 20 minutes of new gameplay, will be broadcast live on PlayStation's official Twitch and YouTube channels. In the US, the event will take place on April 13 at 2 pm PT, while viewers in India can tune in on April 14 at 2:30 am IST.
