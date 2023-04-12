Sony's State of Play event to feature 20+ mins of Final Fantasy XVI gameplay

Final Fantasy XVI puts players in the shoes of Clive Rosfield, First Shield of Rosaria, who must navigate a world divided into two continents - Ash and Storm - and confront powerful summoned creatures called Eikons. The depletion of aether, an essential energy source, has caused conflict among the six royal factions, and the player must ally with a rotating party of companions to fight their way through segmented areas across the world and curb the conflicts. This installment is also the first in the series to move away from turn-based combat and opt for a more real-time, action-oriented system with flashy effects.