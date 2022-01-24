Sony’s videogame strategy challenged by Microsoft’s deal for Activision

But when it comes to profit, content is king—especially if it is exclusive—and that is where the Sony-Microsoft clash looks likely to heat up. Multiple titles in Activision’s Call of Duty franchise, which has sold 400 million games since 2003, rank among the top 10 bestsellers for PlayStation. That popularity has sparked concern from gamers and investors that Microsoft could withdraw access to the Activision games if its deal goes through.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}