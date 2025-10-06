Sora 2 clones flood App Store globally: Who can use OpenAI’s Video AI tool and how to download

OpenAI launched the Sora 2 app on September 30, 2025, a new AI-powered app that lets users create and share lifelike video “cameos” of themselves using simple text prompts. While the official app is currently available only in the United States and Canada, the restricted rollout has triggered a surge of fake and misleading clones across global app stores. This has left many users outside North America confused about which version is real.

Dozens of imposters flood app stores According to a report by 9to5Mac, noted by tech blogger John Gruber of Daring Fireball, an app called “Sora 2: AI Video Generator” has climbed to ninth place in Apple’s “Top Photo & Video” chart. It’s one of more than a dozen apps mimicking OpenAI’s Sora branding, with some even using the company’s logo or mentioning Google’s Veo 3 model to appear credible. Many of these clones feature in-app purchases and expensive weekly subscriptions, potentially deceiving users into thinking they are official.

What does the Sora 2 app offer OpenAI’s Sora 2 combines advanced video synthesis with social features reminiscent of Instagram or TikTok. The app allows users to create realistic AI avatars, dubbed cameos, and place them into short, AI-generated video scenes. With just a text prompt, users can make their digital likeness play beach volleyball, deliver a speech, or even wrestle an elephant.

The app uses OpenAI’s latest Sora 2 model, which builds on the company’s progress in realistic video generation and character animation. Users can also choose to share, remix, or keep their creations private.

How to use Sora 2: Step-by-step 1. Download and sign in:

The genuine Sora app is currently available only on iOS, either via sora.com or the Apple App Store. Users must log in with their OpenAI credentials. Access may require an invitation during early deployment.

2. Create a cameo:

Users record their likeness by reading a short numeric sequence, moving their face in different directions, and capturing a brief audio clip. This allows Sora to generate a high-fidelity avatar in under a minute.

3. Customise and control permissions:

The app provides full control over visibility — public, private, or disabled — and allows adjustments to privacy and sharing settings.

4. Generate videos via prompts:

Users can type commands such as “Me walking through a neon-lit city” or “Say hello in a Shakespearean accent”, and Sora 2 will produce short, synchronised video clips with realistic visuals and audio.

5. Share and remix:

Finished videos appear in a scrollable social feed, encouraging creativity and collaboration, much like TikTok or Instagram Reels.

Expansion plans and access for Pro users OpenAI confirmed that Sora 2 Pro will be made available to ChatGPT Pro subscribers for early testing, even as the social platform remains invite-only. Broader international expansion is planned “soon”, though no exact timeline has been announced.