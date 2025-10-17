Sora 2 update: OpenAI lets all users create 15-second videos, Pro users up to 25 seconds

OpenAI has rolled out new updates for its creative AI-video generation platform, Sora, enhancing the tools available to both Pro and standard users.

According to a tweet posted by the company on 16 October 2025, Pro users can now access “storyboards” directly through the composer on the Sora web platform. This addition is designed to streamline content planning and offer creators a more visual approach to storytelling.

What does the Sora 2 update offer? The Sora 2 update also introduces new video generation capabilities. All users can now produce videos of up to 15 seconds in length on both the Sora app and web interface. Pro users receive an extended allowance, with the option to generate videos up to 25 seconds on the web.

What is the Sora 2 App? OpenAI unveiled the Sora 2 app on 30 September, introducing an AI-powered platform that enables users to create and share lifelike video “cameos” of themselves using simple text prompts. The app merges cutting-edge video synthesis with social features reminiscent of Instagram or TikTok.

Sora 2 allows users to craft realistic AI avatars, known as ‘Cameos’, and insert them into short, AI-generated video scenarios. With just a few words, users can make their digital self perform activities ranging from beach volleyball and giving a speech to more imaginative scenes such as wrestling an elephant. The app leverages OpenAI’s latest Sora 2 model, which builds on the company’s advancements in realistic video generation and character animation. Users can choose to share their creations publicly, remix them, or keep them private.

Alongside user control features, OpenAI is refining Sora’s watermark system to make it “clearer and more visible,” reinforcing transparency around AI-generated content.

Clone Apps cause confusion worldwide Since its release, Sora 2 has prompted a surge of fake and misleading copies across app stores, causing confusion for users outside North America over which version is genuine.