Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, unveiled the next leap into generative artificial intelligence on Friday with a new tool 'Sora' that can convert text into video.

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT and image generator DALL-E announced about Sora in a blog post.

"Sora can generate videos up to a minute long while maintaining visual quality and adherence to the user's prompt," OpenAI said.

OpenAI unveils Sora that makes instant videos from written texts | WATCH

The model could also take an existing still image and generate a video from it, the company said.

Sam Altman on X said the company was "offering access to a limited number of creators" in a testing phase.

OpenAI hits landmark $2 billion revenue as growth zooms

Altman on the X platform invited users to share suggestions for the videos. He then posted the same on the social media website.

"We'd like to show you what Sora can do, please reply with captions for videos you'd like to see and we'll start making some!" Altman wrote.

Here are some of the videos that ChatGPT founder Sam Altman claimed have been created by OpenAI's new software 'Sora':

1. A user recommended Sam Altman create a video of "a wizard wearing a pointed hat and a blue robe with white stars casting a spell that shoots lightning from his hand and holding an old tome in his other hand".