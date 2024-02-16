From 'bicycle race of fishes' to 'golden retrievers podcasting', OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shares videos by ‘Sora’ | Watch
OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, unveiled Sora, a tool that converts text into videos. Sora can generate videos up to a minute long and maintain visual quality and adherence to the user's prompt.
Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, unveiled the next leap into generative artificial intelligence on Friday with a new tool 'Sora' that can convert text into video.
2. Another user suggested a video on, "A half duck half dragon flies through a beautiful sunset with a hamster dressed in adventure gear on its back".
3. One user wanted to see a video of a futuristic city comprising, "beautiful fountains, giant holograms everywhere, and robots all over". Sam Altman shared a video of the same created by Sora, he claimed.
4. Another user asked Altman to create a video of "a futuristic drone race at sunset on the planet Mars".
5. One user asked the Open AI CEO to create a video by Sora on "Two golden retrievers podcasting on top of a mountain". Altman shared it.
6. Another user asked Altman to create a video of an " instructional cooking session for homemade gnocchi hosted by a grandmother social media influencer set in a rustic Tuscan country kitchen with cinematic lighting".