Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, unveiled the next leap into generative artificial intelligence on Friday with a new tool 'Sora' that can convert text into video. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT and image generator DALL-E announced about Sora in a blog post.

"Sora can generate videos up to a minute long while maintaining visual quality and adherence to the user's prompt," OpenAI said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The model could also take an existing still image and generate a video from it, the company said.

Sam Altman on X said the company was "offering access to a limited number of creators" in a testing phase. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Altman on the X platform invited users to share suggestions for the videos. He then posted the same on the social media website.

"We'd like to show you what Sora can do, please reply with captions for videos you'd like to see and we'll start making some!" Altman wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are some of the videos that ChatGPT founder Sam Altman claimed have been created by OpenAI's new software 'Sora': 1. A user recommended Sam Altman create a video of "a wizard wearing a pointed hat and a blue robe with white stars casting a spell that shoots lightning from his hand and holding an old tome in his other hand".

2. Another user suggested a video on, "A half duck half dragon flies through a beautiful sunset with a hamster dressed in adventure gear on its back".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. One user wanted to see a video of a futuristic city comprising, "beautiful fountains, giant holograms everywhere, and robots all over". Sam Altman shared a video of the same created by Sora, he claimed.

4. Another user asked Altman to create a video of "a futuristic drone race at sunset on the planet Mars".

5. One user asked the Open AI CEO to create a video by Sora on "Two golden retrievers podcasting on top of a mountain". Altman shared it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. Another user asked Altman to create a video of an " instructional cooking session for homemade gnocchi hosted by a grandmother social media influencer set in a rustic Tuscan country kitchen with cinematic lighting".

7. Cred founder Kunal Shah also asked Sam Altman to create a Sora-generated video of "A bicycle race on the ocean with different animals as athletes riding the bicycles with drone camera view".

The Microsoft-back company said that its new text-to-video generating tool Sora is not yet publicly available and warned that the "current model has weaknesses" such as confusing left and right or failing to maintain visual continuity throughout the length of a video. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OpenAI said that Sora would face adversarial testing -- known as red-teaming -- in which dedicated users try to make the platform malfunction, produce inappropriate content, or go off the rails.

"We'll be engaging policymakers, educators, and artists around the world to understand their concerns and to identify positive use cases for this new technology," OpenAI said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!