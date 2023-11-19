Technology
Sorry, data isn’t really the new oil
T.N. Hari 10 min read 19 Nov 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Summary
- The ability to derive significant monetizable insights by crunching big data is questionable
Bengaluru: Ever since the world went online, one of the most common assumptions driving many a business (and business models) has been that customer data is a prized asset, and anyone with sufficiently large volumes of it would be able to monetize it in a big way. More the data, the better the monetization potential.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less