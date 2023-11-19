Sorry, data isn’t really the new oil

The ability to personalize ads is questionable. This writer has come across many friends and colleagues who continue to be highly amused by the jobs that LinkedIn keeps recommending for them based on its interpretation of their profiles and online activity. The recommendations don’t come anywhere near what they would be interested in. And this is what a reputed online social media platform that has access to some of the best tech talent in the world and has the ability to capture every ‘like and comment’ of a customer, churns out. This is not a comment on the quality of LinkedIn’s recommendation engine as much as on the inherent limitations in creating really meaningful insights from large troves of data created by crawling customer activity and profiles.

