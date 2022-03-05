Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Russia-Ukraine war: In the wake of ongoing crisis in Ukraine, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to share that Starlink has been told by some governments to block Russian news sources. This comes a day after Musk warned that there was a high chance the company's Starlink satellite broadband service could be "targeted" in Ukraine, which has been hit by Russian invasion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Musk tweeted, "Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint. Sorry to be a free speech absolutist."

Additionally, Musk on Saturday tweeted, “SpaceX reprioritized to cyber defense & overcoming signal jamming. Will cause slight delays in Starship & Starlink V2."

Meanwhile, the Tesla Founder called for an immediate increase in oil and gas production around the world because sustainable solutions cannot replace Russian output. "Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil & gas output immediately," Musk wrote on Twitter on Friday. "Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures."

Musk added that although increasing oil and gas production would affect Tesla negatively, sustainable energy solutions cannot react instantaneously to make up for Russian oil and gas exports.