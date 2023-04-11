South Korea fines Google $32 million for squeezing out rival2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 10:20 AM IST
- Google tried to block Korean platform rival One Store Co.’s business development, Korea’s Fair Trade Commission said in an e-mailed statement.
South Korea's anti trust regulator has fined Alphabet Inc.’s Google 42.1 billion won ($32 million) for blocking its rival from releasing video games. Korea’s Fair Trade Commission said that the company is using its clout in the mobile app market to squeeze out a rival.
