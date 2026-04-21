South Korea's Krafton, Naver partner Mirae for ₹6,000 crore India fund to back growth-stage tech startups

Salman SH
2 min read21 Apr 2026, 12:28 PM IST
logo
The announcement underscores Krafton’s widening ambitions in India beyond gaming, where it is best known as the maker of Battlegrounds Mobile India.(istockphoto)
Summary
The Unicorn Growth Fund has been launched to support Indian tech startups, emphasizing sectors like digital marketplaces and AI, reflecting significant Asian investment in India.

NEW DELHI: South Korean tech companies Krafton Inc. and Naver Corp. have tied up with Mirae Asset Venture Investments to launch a 6,000 crore India-focused fund to back growth-stage technology startups, marking one of the biggest capital commitments from Asian strategic investors to India’s new-economy sector.

The Unicorn Growth Fund was announced after a meeting in New Delhi between commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal, South Korean minister of trade, industry and resources Jung-Kwan Kim, the global chief executive officers of Krafton and Naver, and the CEO of Mirae Asset Venture Investments (India) Pvt Ltd.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of South Korean president Lee Jae Myung's official visit to India, according to a statement.

The fund will be managed and advised by Mirae Asset Venture Investments, the group’s private investment platform. It will focus on Indian startups across technology platforms, including consumer internet companies, digital marketplaces and platform infrastructure.

Also Read | BGMI maker Krafton chooses India as its biggest bet

The other focus areas include consumer discretionary businesses such as digital-first brands, AI and software ventures in segments like generative AI and enterprise SaaS, and deep tech sectors including semiconductors, robotics, space technology and advanced materials.

The partners said the fund will back founders building category-leading companies with global ambitions. Beyond capital, the fund is expected to offer access to product, gaming, platform and AI expertise from Krafton and Naver and potential entry points into Korean and Asian markets.

Puneet Kumar, chief executive of Mirae Asset Venture Investments (India), said the fund is being set up as India enters a new phase of technology company creation.

“India is at an inflection point. Over the next decade, we expect a new generation of Indian technology champions to be built in India, for the world,” Kumar said in the statement.

Also Read | Mirae Asset Venture Investments India appoints Puneet Kumar as CEO

Wider investments

The announcement underscores Krafton’s widening ambitions in India beyond gaming, where it is best known as the maker of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Over the past few years, the company has expanded its investment activity in gaming, content and fintech startups, using India as a large consumer market and as a base for digital businesses with export potential.

Krafton’s bets in India have included Nodwin Gaming, Loco, Pratilipi and Kuku FM, spanning gaming, live streaming and content platforms. In February 2025, it led a $53 million funding round in Cashfree Payments, signalling a wider interest in India’s fintech and software infrastructure opportunity.

In August 2023, Krafton said it would invest another $150 million in Indian startups over the following two to three years, after having already invested about $140 million across 11 companies in the country over the previous three years. At the time, it said the fresh commitment would be directed largely at gaming and entertainment-led ventures.

Late last year, reports said Krafton’s cumulative India investments had crossed $200 million, and that the company planned to scale its exposure further through the new vehicle with Naver and Mirae Asset.

Also Read | JetSynthesys part exits Nautilus Mobile post Krafton's ₹118 cr majority stake

About the Author

Salman SH

Salman S.H. is an Assistant Editor with Mint in Bengaluru, where he covers startups, venture capital, and the broader internet economy. Over the course of more than a decade in journalism and strategic communications, he has built deep reporting expertise across technology, fintech, consumer internet, digital platforms, and the business models shaping India’s new economy. At Mint, he tracks the companies, investors, and policy developments influencing how technology is built, funded, and scaled in India.<br><br>His reporting covers venture capital, startup strategy, fintech, edtech, funding trends, and the internet economy. He writes about how startups raise money, grow their businesses, respond to regulation, and adapt to changes in technology and policy. His work also looks at the impact of policy decisions on startups and investors, and tracks the sectors, founders, and firms shaping India’s digital economy.<br><br>Before Mint, Salman worked across several respected newsrooms, including The Economic Times, Financial Express, The Ken, Inc42, and The Core. He has also worked in strategic communications, leading PR strategy and media outreach for clients in education, online learning, consumer internet, and consulting. That combination of newsroom and communications experience gives him a clear understanding of how business stories are reported, shaped, and understood.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.