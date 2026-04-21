South Korea's Krafton, Naver partner Mirae for ₹6,000 crore India fund to back growth-stage tech startups

NEW DELHI: South Korean tech companies Krafton Inc. and Naver Corp. have tied up with Mirae Asset Venture Investments to launch a ₹6,000 crore India-focused fund to back growth-stage technology startups, marking one of the biggest capital commitments from Asian strategic investors to India’s new-economy sector.
NEW DELHI: South Korean tech companies Krafton Inc. and Naver Corp. have tied up with Mirae Asset Venture Investments to launch a ₹6,000 crore India-focused fund to back growth-stage technology startups, marking one of the biggest capital commitments from Asian strategic investors to India’s new-economy sector.
The Unicorn Growth Fund was announced after a meeting in New Delhi between commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal, South Korean minister of trade, industry and resources Jung-Kwan Kim, the global chief executive officers of Krafton and Naver, and the CEO of Mirae Asset Venture Investments (India) Pvt Ltd.
The Unicorn Growth Fund was announced after a meeting in New Delhi between commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal, South Korean minister of trade, industry and resources Jung-Kwan Kim, the global chief executive officers of Krafton and Naver, and the CEO of Mirae Asset Venture Investments (India) Pvt Ltd.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of South Korean president Lee Jae Myung's official visit to India, according to a statement.
The fund will be managed and advised by Mirae Asset Venture Investments, the group’s private investment platform. It will focus on Indian startups across technology platforms, including consumer internet companies, digital marketplaces and platform infrastructure.
The other focus areas include consumer discretionary businesses such as digital-first brands, AI and software ventures in segments like generative AI and enterprise SaaS, and deep tech sectors including semiconductors, robotics, space technology and advanced materials.
The partners said the fund will back founders building category-leading companies with global ambitions. Beyond capital, the fund is expected to offer access to product, gaming, platform and AI expertise from Krafton and Naver and potential entry points into Korean and Asian markets.
Puneet Kumar, chief executive of Mirae Asset Venture Investments (India), said the fund is being set up as India enters a new phase of technology company creation.
“India is at an inflection point. Over the next decade, we expect a new generation of Indian technology champions to be built in India, for the world,” Kumar said in the statement.
Wider investments
The announcement underscores Krafton’s widening ambitions in India beyond gaming, where it is best known as the maker of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Over the past few years, the company has expanded its investment activity in gaming, content and fintech startups, using India as a large consumer market and as a base for digital businesses with export potential.
Krafton’s bets in India have included Nodwin Gaming, Loco, Pratilipi and Kuku FM, spanning gaming, live streaming and content platforms. In February 2025, it led a $53 million funding round in Cashfree Payments, signalling a wider interest in India’s fintech and software infrastructure opportunity.
In August 2023, Krafton said it would invest another $150 million in Indian startups over the following two to three years, after having already invested about $140 million across 11 companies in the country over the previous three years. At the time, it said the fresh commitment would be directed largely at gaming and entertainment-led ventures.
Late last year, reports said Krafton’s cumulative India investments had crossed $200 million, and that the company planned to scale its exposure further through the new vehicle with Naver and Mirae Asset.