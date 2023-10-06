South Korean regulator threatens Google, Apple with up to $50.5 million fine. Here's why
South Korea threatens to fine Google and Apple $50.5 million for app market abuse. Business Act that forbade app store operators like Google and Apple from forcing app developers to user their payment systems.
South Korea's Korea Communications Commission (KCC) has threatened to fine Google and Apple up to $ 50.5 million for abusing their dominant position in the app market. The commission argues that both the tech giants have abused their dominant position in the app market to force app developers into specific payment methods while also causing unfair delays in app review.