Space startups turn to 3D printing tech for cost-efficient growth

“A rocket engine is a complicated machine, and building one typically requires hundreds of components. Such complications mean that if there is an engineering fault in any component within the engine, the percentage of error in the entire engine would rise, and so would its chances of failure. A 3D-printed rocket engine, however, is one block built based on a design template, using aerospace grade metals which, therefore, drastically reduces the chances of error in these engines," Skyroot’s Chandana said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}