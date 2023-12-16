SpaceX delays launch of X-37B robot spaceplane to December 28

SpaceX said it was targeting Thursday, December 28 for the launch of the US military's X-37B robot spaceplane on its seventh mission to orbit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Now targeting no earlier than Thursday, December 28 for Falcon Heavy to launch USSF-52 to orbit from Florida," SpaceX said in a post on X on Friday, after it stood down on the launch earlier this week to perform additional system checkouts.

The original plan to send the spacecraft to orbit late on Sunday was scrubbed due to poor weather conditions at Cape Canaveral, Florida. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.