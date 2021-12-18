OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  SpaceX says 52 Starlink satellites successfully launched into orbit
Listen to this article

WASHINGTON : SpaceX announced on Saturday the successful liftoff of 52 Starlink communication satellites into the Earth orbit.

Earlier in the day, the US space company launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Later, its first stage successfully landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship.

"Deployment of 52 Starlink satellites confirmed," SpaceX tweeted.

The Starlink project seeks to provide affordable access to broadband internet connections across the world. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
Recently, during the Winter Session of the Parliament, a minister said that Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite Communications has applied for an experimental/trial license in DoT. (AP)

Elon Musk may provide internet in India soon as govt steps in to fix the bind

2 min read . 02:04 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout