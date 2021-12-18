SpaceX says 52 Starlink satellites successfully launched into orbit1 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2021, 08:29 PM IST
- The Starlink project seeks to provide affordable access to broadband internet connections across the world
|
Listen to this article
WASHINGTON : SpaceX announced on Saturday the successful liftoff of 52 Starlink communication satellites into the Earth orbit.
Earlier in the day, the US space company launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Later, its first stage successfully landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship.
"Deployment of 52 Starlink satellites confirmed," SpaceX tweeted.
The Starlink project seeks to provide affordable access to broadband internet connections across the world.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!