SpaceX says 52 Starlink satellites successfully launched into orbit

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket
1 min read . 08:29 PM IST ANI

  • The Starlink project seeks to provide affordable access to broadband internet connections across the world

WASHINGTON : SpaceX announced on Saturday the successful liftoff of 52 Starlink communication satellites into the Earth orbit.

Earlier in the day, the US space company launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Later, its first stage successfully landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship.

"Deployment of 52 Starlink satellites confirmed," SpaceX tweeted.

The Starlink project seeks to provide affordable access to broadband internet connections across the world. 

