SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn set to begin tomorrow: All you need to know about first-commercial spacewalk
SpaceX's Polaris Dawn mission, launching August 27, 2024, will feature the first privately managed spacewalk, conducted entirely in a depressurized Crew Dragon capsule, testing new spacesuits and pushing space technology boundaries.
Elon Musk's space exploration company, SpaceX, is set to embark on a groundbreaking mission that will make history with the first privately managed spacewalk. This ambitious endeavor, part of the Polaris Dawn mission, is scheduled to launch on August 27, 2024, from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.